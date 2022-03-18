Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €21.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($37.36) to €31.00 ($34.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

IDEXY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

