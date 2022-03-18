Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

Information Services stock opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.18 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.14.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

