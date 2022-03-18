Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

Information Services stock opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.18 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.14.

Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

