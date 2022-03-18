ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 40,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,422,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ING Groep by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.