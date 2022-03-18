Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.