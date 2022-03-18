Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Innodata has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a P/E ratio of 360.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 211.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

