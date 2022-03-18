Insider Buying: Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

