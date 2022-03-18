Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,817,773.34.
Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00.
Shares of D.UN traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,813. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$20.81 and a 12 month high of C$30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
