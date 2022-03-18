Insider Buying: Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

ESI traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.99. 788,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$484.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.