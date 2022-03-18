Insider Buying: Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Acquires 10,966 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke purchased 10,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $21,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ryan Schulke purchased 9,034 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $15,719.16.

FLNT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Fluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fluent by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Fluent (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

