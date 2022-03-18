Insider Buying: Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Thomas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $37.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNTE shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

