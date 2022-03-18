Insider Buying: Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) insider Diane Radley acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($41,742.52).

Network International stock opened at GBX 238.60 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 30.20. Network International Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 296.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on NETW. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 483 ($6.28).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

