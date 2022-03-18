Insider Buying: TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Buys 396,447 Shares of Stock

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $3,076,428.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TeraWulf stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.88. TeraWulf Inc has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $11,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

