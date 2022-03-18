Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 38,098 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $3,474,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Leslie Kohn sold 1,825 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $154,066.50.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $3.88 on Friday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,562. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.16.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

