Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $572,592.36 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

