Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 1,359 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 8,905,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,820. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Asana by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after purchasing an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

