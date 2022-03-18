Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $626,880.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $626,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIGC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.