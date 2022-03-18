Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells 5,936 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBIZ by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 884.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

