Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $151.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.53.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

