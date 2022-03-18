Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 3,631 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00.
OM opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
