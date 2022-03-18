Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 3,631 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00.

OM opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.