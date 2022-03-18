Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $754,500.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $754,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

