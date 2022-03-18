Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to report $56.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the highest is $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $278.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

