Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.80 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to report $56.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the highest is $59.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $22.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $278.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $283.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $295.70 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $306.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.