Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 299,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.