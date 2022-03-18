Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 299,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,544. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. Integer has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

