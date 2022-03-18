Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

