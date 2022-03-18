Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 294.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 5.2% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $118,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

