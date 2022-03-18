Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 301.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.19% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.