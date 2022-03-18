Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $14.97 Million in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 6.07% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,921,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

