Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases 12,040 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 290.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7,891.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

