International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 220 ($2.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.73) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,918. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.06.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.