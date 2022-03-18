International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 3108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Money Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Money Express by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Money Express by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.