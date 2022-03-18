InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 11,098 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterPrivate III Financial Partners (IPVFU)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.