Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

ITPOF opened at $30.87 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 34.62%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

