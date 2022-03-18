Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 154,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.6 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
ITPOF opened at $30.87 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.