Intest (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

INTT opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Intest has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Intest alerts:

Intest Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.