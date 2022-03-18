Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

INUV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,326. The company has a market cap of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.88. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

