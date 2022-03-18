Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BSMT opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.