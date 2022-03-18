Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BSMT opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $920,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000.

