Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDN opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

