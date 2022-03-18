Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

