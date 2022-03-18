Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

