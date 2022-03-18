Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Up 1.3%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.07. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,059,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 99.87% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $756,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.