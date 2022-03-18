Investors Buy High Volume of Geron Call Options (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 35,050 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,721% compared to the average daily volume of 727 call options.

Several research firms have commented on GERN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Geron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Geron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 371,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

