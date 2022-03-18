Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 13,411 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,893% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GROM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 1,454,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,668. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grom Social Enterprises by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245,277 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Grom Social Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

