Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 0.2%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). Approximately 56,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 198,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.68. The company has a market capitalization of £94.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

