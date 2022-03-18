Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) vs. Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invitation Homes and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 12.39 $261.42 million $0.45 90.45 Boston Omaha $45.74 million 18.57 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.92

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invitation Homes and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 2 12 1 2.93 Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitation Homes currently has a consensus target price of $46.54, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46% Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39%

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Boston Omaha on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

