iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 247,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Equities research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

