IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

