IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

