iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.50

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.50 and last traded at $113.56, with a volume of 18635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.