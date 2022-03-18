iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,073 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 303,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 1,252,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.