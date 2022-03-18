iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $76.09. 3,485,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54.

