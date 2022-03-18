iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 2,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.