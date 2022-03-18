iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 308.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 6.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $149,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $130.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.